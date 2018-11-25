Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Banca El Gobierno permitirá que los bancos vendan datos de sus clientes a terceros

Desde Bruselas se instó a llevar a cabo esta reforma para que haya empresas tecnológicas que puedan competir con la banca en el sector financiero.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Gobierno de España, Pedro Sánchez, aplaude después de ofrecer un discurso, hoy en La Habana (Cuba). Sánchez se encuentra en una visita oficial de dos días a la Isla. EFE/Juanjo Martín

El presidente del Gobierno de España, Pedro Sánchez, aplaude después de ofrecer un discurso, hoy en La Habana (Cuba). Sánchez se encuentra en una visita oficial de dos días a la Isla. EFE/Juanjo Martín

El Gobierno permitirá a través de un Real Decreto-Ley que los bancos faciliten datos de sus clientes a otras empresas para financiar la competencia en el sector financiero, informa El Economista.

Esta decisión se debe a una imposición desde el Banco Central Europeo (BCE) que, de no haber sido aprobada, hubiese conllevado multas millonarias desde la Unión Europea, informa este medio. 

Ahora el consumidor autorizará a los comercios para que realicen cobros en su nombre desde su cuenta bancaria. Estas compañías, conocidas como TPP, tenían complicado entrar en el mercado de los pagos al existir barreras que impedían ofrecer soluciones a gran escala.

Con el cambio se facilitará así que empresas como Amazon, Google o Apple, compitan con la banca en este segmento de actividad.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas