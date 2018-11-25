El Gobierno permitirá a través de un Real Decreto-Ley que los bancos faciliten datos de sus clientes a otras empresas para financiar la competencia en el sector financiero, informa El Economista.
Esta decisión se debe a una imposición desde el Banco Central Europeo (BCE) que, de no haber sido aprobada, hubiese conllevado multas millonarias desde la Unión Europea, informa este medio.
Ahora el consumidor autorizará a los comercios para que realicen cobros en su nombre desde su cuenta bancaria. Estas compañías, conocidas como TPP, tenían complicado entrar en el mercado de los pagos al existir barreras que impedían ofrecer soluciones a gran escala.
Con el cambio se facilitará así que empresas como Amazon, Google o Apple, compitan con la banca en este segmento de actividad.
