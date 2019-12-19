Público
Público

El Banco de Inglaterra mantiene los tipos en el 0,75% tras la victoria de Boris Johnson

La entidad considera que "el sentimiento (sobre la economía) de los hogares y las empresas puede mejorar a corto plazo", aunque los riesgos aún persisten.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El edificio del Banco de Inglaterra, en la City londinense. REUTERS/Toby Melville

El edificio del Banco de Inglaterra, en la City londinense. REUTERS/Toby Melville

El Banco de Inglaterra mantuvo este jueves los tipos de interés en el Reino Unido en el 0,75 %, ante los riesgos que aún persisten para la economía británica, ralentizada por la retirada británica de la Unión Europea (UE).

Al término de una reunión, siete de los nueve miembros del Comité de Política Monetaria del banco emisor inglés votaron a favor de dejar sin camios el precio del dinero para mantener la inflación -actualmente en el 1,5%-, dentro del objetivo oficial del 2%.

Dos de los nueve integrantes del comité se manifestaron a favor de un recorte de 0,5 puntos.

Tras la victoria del Partido Conservador en las elecciones generales del día 12, la entidad consideró que "el sentimiento (sobre la economía) de los hogares y las empresas puede mejorar a corto plazo", aunque manifestó su cautela.

El gobernador del Banco de Inglaterra, Mark Carney, en la presetnación del último Informe de Estabilidad Financiera. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

El gobernador del Banco de Inglaterra, Mark Carney, en la presetnación del último Informe de Estabilidad Financiera. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

El banco decidió mantener su programa de estímulo cuantitativo, en el que ha invertido 435.000 millones de libras (513.300 millones de euros) en bonos de deuda, sobre todo pública.

El producto interior bruto (PIB) británico creció un 0,3 % en el segundo trimestre -entre julio y septiembre-, pero se espera un ligero crecimiento en el último trimestre, informa la entidad.

"El Comité seguirá de cerca, entre otros factores, la respuesta de las compañías y los hogares a lo que pase con el brexit, así como las perspectivas de una recuperación en el crecimiento global", añadió la institución bancaria.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Economía