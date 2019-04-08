Público
Banco Sabadell invertirá 45 millones en cajeros automáticos

La entidad instalará 700 nuevos terminales y renovará tecnológicamente otros 1.045 a lo largo de los próximos 12 meses.

Una pegatina a favor del derecho a decidir junto a un cajero automático del Banco Sabadell en Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Banco Sabadell invertirá 45 millones de euros en un plan para renovar e incrementar su red de cajeros automáticos, por el que instalará 700 nuevos cajeros y renovará tecnológicamente otros 1.045, informaron a Europa Press en fuentes de la entidad.

El objetivo del banco presidido por Josep Oliu es ofrecer a los clientes una red de cajeros más moderna, con más funcionalidades y novedades tecnológicas que les permita disponer de canales autoservicio 24 horas del día y realizar más operaciones a través del cajero.

Esta inversión permitirá que la red de cajeros disponga de tecnología
contactless para utilizar con tarjetas o móviles, así como realizar reintegros a través del móvil (instant money) de forma más ágil y sencilla.

Además, se ampliará el número de oficinas cuyos cajeros permiten realizar pagos de tributos mediante lector de código de barras e ingresar efectivo a través del cajero, que se suman a las funcionalidades habituales del cajero.

En total se instalarán 700 cajeros nuevos (105 cajeros nuevos en oficinas, con lo que se amplía el número de cajeros por oficina) y los 595 restantes serán cajeros nuevos que sustituirán a cajeros antiguos y se añadirán funcionalidades a 1.045 cajeros existentes.

La intención de la entidad es empezar la renovación este año y culminarla en el primer trimestre de 2020. A día de hoy Sabadell cuenta con 2.919 cajeros autómáticos y cuando finalice el plan de mejora en 2020 serán 3.024. La mayoría de los nuevos estarán ubicados en las oficinas bancarias.

