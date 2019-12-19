El Banco de Suecia acaba con los tipos negativos que mantenía desde 2015

El consejo ejecutivo del Riksbank, el banco central de Suecia, ha decidido elevar en 25 puntos básicos el tipo de interés de referencia usado en sus operaciones de refinanciación, que pasará así a situarse en el 0%, lo que implica dejar atrás la política de tipos negativos que mantenía la institución desde febrero de 2015.
"La previsión para el tipo de refinanciación no ha cambiado y se espera que la tasa se mantenga en el 0% durante los próximos años", ha indicado el banco central más antiguo del mundo en un comunicado, añadiendo que seguirá realizando compras de bonos gubernamentales por importe de 45.000 millones de coronas (4.303 millones de euros) hasta diciembre de 2020.
"Con esta política monetaria expansiva, se espera que la economía esté equilibrada durante los próximos años y las condiciones sean buenas para que la inflación se mantenga cerca del objetivo en el futuro", ha añadido el banco.
De este modo, las nuevas proyecciones del banco central sueco apuntan a que los tipos se mantendrán sin cambios hasta 2022, cuando subirían al 0,1%. Por otro lado, la institución ha recortado dos décimas su pronóstico de crecimiento en 2019, hasta el 1,1%, mientras que mantiene en el 1,2% el de 2020 y ha subido el de 2021 y 2022 al 1,7% y el 1,9%, respectivamente.
En cuanto a la inflación, el banco prevé que esta se situará en el 1,8% este año y el siguiente, enfriando su anterior proyección, mientras que confirma sus expectativas de subidas de precios del 1,8% en 2021 y del 2,1% en 2022.
No obstante, el Riksbank ha advertido de que el alto endeudamiento de las familias suecas las hace muy sensibles a cambios en las condiciones económicas, por lo que ha reclamado medidas macroprudenciales, así como en el ámbito de la vivienda y en la política fiscal, para reducir los riesgos relacionados con la deuda de los hogares y los problemas estructurales en el mercado inmobiliario sueco.
