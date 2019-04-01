Bankia cierra venta de activos de seguros a Mapfre por 110 millones

Bankia anunció este lunes que ha cerrado la venta a Mapfre de un 51% de Cajamurcia Vida y Pensiones y Caja Granada Vida por 110,3 millones de euros.
El cierre de la operación supone la culminación del proceso de reordenación del negocio de bancaseguros puesto en marcha por Bankia tras la fusión con Banco Mare Nostrum, según dijo la entidad bancaria española en un comunicado.
La compraventa se cerró el viernes tras la aprobación por la autoridad de competencia y la no oposición de la Dirección General de Seguros y Fondos de Pensiones.
Bankia había dicho en diciembre que la reorganización en bancaseguros "no tendrá un impacto negativo significativo en el patrimonio neto contable".
Por s parte, Mapfre señalño en un comunicado que con esta operación amplía "notablemente" la distribución de seguros de vida por el Sureste español, según destacó la aseguradora en el momento del anuncio de la operación.
En relación a los seguros no vida, el acuerdo permitirá ampliar la venta en exclusiva de los seguros generales de Mapfre a toda la red procedente de BMN, lo que le convierte igualmente en distribuidor exclusivo de los seguros no vida para toda la red de Bankia.
La ampliación de la alianza en vida y no vida supone incorporar alrededor de 400 puntos de distribución provenientes de la red de BMN.
Dentro de esta reorganización, además del acuerdo con Mapfre, Bankia también firmó un acuerdo con Caser por el que mantiene su joint venture para el negocio de vida y pensiones en las Islas Baleares. Esta sociedad continúa participada en un 81% por Caser y en un 19% por Bankia.
