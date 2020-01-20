Bankia se compromete a ser neutra en carbono en 2020

Bankia se ha comprometido ser neutra en carbono este año 2020 mediante la reducción de sus emisiones y la compensación de las no evitables, según ha informado la entidad.
La compensación se realizará mediante la adquisición de créditos de carbono procedentes de proyectos que contribuyan al Objetivo de Desarrollo Sostenible (ODS) 13 Acción por el clima, establecido por la ONU, además de a otros ODS como el 11 Ciudades y Comunidades Sostenibles, el 7 Energía asequible y no contaminante y el 4 Educación de Calidad.
El presidente de Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, ha afirmado que el compromiso anunciado es "un paso más y fundamental en la lucha contra la emergencia climática" y se enmarca en la apuesta de Bankia por la sostenibilidad en su modelo de negocio y el respeto al medioambiente.
Durante el ejercicio 2019, Bankia evitó la emisión de más de 4.800 toneladas de dióxido de carbono (CO2), con lo que redujo su huella de carbono en más de un 40% respecto a 2018.
Para lograr esta disminución, la entidad tomó medidas como la eliminación de 900 toneladas de CO2 gracias a las acciones concretas de reducción de papel implantadas y a la reducción de 620 toneladas de CO2 asociadas a viajes de negocios y de 350 toneladas de CO2 vinculadas al consumo de gas.
Asimismo, Bankia evitó la emisión de más de 2.400 toneladas de dióxido de carbono gracias a la racionalización de los contratos de electricidad.
El 100% de la energía eléctrica consumida en Bankia procede de energías renovables con garantía de origen desde 2013, lo que el pasado año permitió evitar la emisión de 40.500 toneladas de CO2. Además, el 86% de sus vehículos de flota son híbridos con bajas emisiones de carbono y el banco cuenta con un sistema de gestión ambiental en sus edificios más emblemáticos de Madrid, Valencia, Logroño y Las Palmas.
