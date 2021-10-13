Estás leyendo: Belarra anuncia un complemento en el IMV de hasta 100 euros por hijo para familias con renta baja

Público
Público

Presupuestos 2022 Belarra anuncia un complemento en el IMV de hasta 100 euros por hijo para familias con renta baja

La nueva ayuda forma parte de los acuerdos entre los socios del Gobierno de coalición para los Presupuestos de 2020. 

La ministra de Derechos Sociales, Ione Belarra a su llegada a la sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Chema Moya
La ministra de Derechos Sociales, Ione Belarra a su llegada a la sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados. Chema Moya / EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

La ministra de Derechos Sociales, Ione Belarra, ha anunciado que los Presupuestos Generales del Estado 2022 incluirán que las familias beneficiarias del Salario Mínimo Vital (IMV) y aquellas que tengan bajos ingresos reciban un complemento de hasta 100 euros por hijo.

Lo ha anunciado en su cuenta de Twitter con el siguiente mensaje: "En el marco del acuerdo de PGE, hemos logrado que las familias que reciban el IMV y las que tengan bajos ingresos cobren un complemento de hasta 100 euros por hijo/a".

"Un acuerdo que sigue mejorando el IMV y que nos acerca un poco más a la prestación universal por crianza", ha añadido la ministra y secretaria general de Podemos, que no da más detalles de esta medida incluida en los presupuestos de 2022 que este miércoles han llegado al Congreso de los Diputados para su tramitación.

Asimismo, en un mensaje anterior, Belarra subraya que las cuentas para 2022 "son unos presupuestos ambiciosos", pero que seguirán "trabajando para que en los próximos la Ley de Familias incluya una renta crianza y la ampliación de los permisos de maternidad y paternidad hasta los 6 meses". 

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público