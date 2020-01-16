La bombona de butano subirá un 4,95% a partir del martes, hasta los 13,37 euros

El precio medio de la bombona de butano de 12,5 kilogramos subirá un 4,95% a partir del próximo martes 21 de enero, situándose en los 13,37 euros, frente a los 12,74 euros del precio máximo vigente, según informaron en fuentes del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica.
Este incremento, que lleva el precio de la bombona de butano a su nivel más alto desde marzo del año pasado (13,86 euros), se debe al fuerte ascenso de las cotizaciones de la materia prima (+12,56%) y al incremento de los fletes (+6,92%) respecto al bimestre anterior.
De esta manera, el precio de la bombona de butano encadena su segunda subida consecutiva, después de la que registró el pasado mes de noviembre, cuando se encareció un 4,86%.
La de noviembre fue la primera de las subidas en el precio de la bombona de butano en todo 2019, después de haber registrado un total de cinco bajadas consecutivas.
El precio regulado afecta a las bombonas de butano que de manera más habitual utilizan los hogares, envases con carga igual o superior a ocho kilogramos e inferior a 20 kilos. Cerca de ocho millones de personas usan la bombona de butano en España.
El nuevo precio de la bombona de butano estará vigente durante dos meses, hasta el tercer martes del próximo mes de marzo, cuando se revisará de nuevo.
El GLP canalizado subirá un 5,3%
Por su parte, los precios de venta del GLP canalizado también registrarán una subida para un consumidor tipo (500 kg), con un encarecimiento en su factura después de impuestos de un 5,3% respecto a los precios en vigor.
Este incremento se debe a la subida respecto al mes anterior de la cotización internacional del propano (+15,5%) y del butano (+3,3%).
