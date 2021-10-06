Estás leyendo: Bono de vivienda para jóvenes: qué es, requisitos y cuál es su duración

Esta medida se enmarcará dentro de la Ley Estatal de Vivienda y pretende reducir la edad de emancipación de los españoles.

Imagen de unas llaves. Pixabay

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció el martes tras la aprobación de los Presupuestos una ayuda económica para jóvenes entre 15 y 35 años. Este bono social se enmarcará en la Ley Estatal de Vivienda que contará con un fondo de 6.820 millones de euros destinados a programas de vivienda, regeneración urbana y viviendas sociales, entre otros.

Sánchez explicó en la rueda de prensa que con esta medida pretenden disminuir "la edad de emancipación tan insoportablemente alta para que los jóvenes puedan acceder a un alquiler digno". Actualmente la media de emancipación en España se encuentra en los 29 años, mientras que en Europa se sitúa en los 26.

Los jóvenes podrán beneficiarse durante dos años del bono social

De esta forma, el Gobierno va a poner en marcha un bono joven de vivienda de 250 euros para aquellas personas entre los 18 y los 35 años. Los requisitos para poder solicitarlo es encontrarte entre la edad comprendida y tener unos ingresos inferiores a los 23.775 euros. 

La duración de la medida es de dos años y la ayuda se entregará a las comunidades autónomas. Todavía quedan ciertos detalles por perfilar como si el bono social es individual o por vivienda y los trámites que hay que realizar para conseguirlo.

