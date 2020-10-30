La Comisión Europea ha lanzado este viernes un ultimátum a España para que aplique a nivel nacional las normas comunitarias que impiden a las multinacionales reducir su carga tributaria explotando las diferencias entre los sistemas fiscales europeos y los de terceros países.

En particular, ha amenazado con llevar a España ante la Justicia europea si no traslada a la legislación nacional la directiva sobre asimetrías híbridas del impuesto de sociedades. Esta normativa busca que las multinacionales no puedan reducir "artificialmente" los impuestos que deberían pagar en la UE aprovechando las diferencias entre los sistemas fiscales de los Estados miembros y terceros países (denominadas asimetrías híbridas).

"Si España no actúa en los siguientes dos meses, la Comisión podría elevar el asunto al Tribunal de Justicia de la UE (TUE) y pedir sanciones por no haber transpuesto la directiva en la legislación nacional en el momento adecuado", ha advertido el Ejecutivo comunitario en un comunicado.

La directiva fue aprobada en 2017 y los Estados miembros debían adoptar sus disposiciones a más tardar el 31 de diciembre de 2019, para comenzar a aplicarlas desde el 1 de enero de este año.