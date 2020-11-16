Carlos Martínez Echevarría sale del consejo de administración de El Corte Inglés

MADRIDActualizado:
Carlos Martínez Echevarría, hombre de confianza del que fuera presidente de El Corte Inglés Isidoro Álvarez, ha dejado el consejo de administración del grupo de distribución, según publica este lunes el Boletín Oficial del Registro Mercantil (BORME).
Fuentes de la compañía han indicado que Martínez Echevarría ha dejado el grupo presidido por Marta Álvarez, al que lleva vinculado casi 30 años, por motivos de edad, al haber superado los 80 años.
Martínez Echevarría, uno de los históricos del grupo junto a Florencio Lasaga, quien continúa como consejero, se mantiene como patrono de la Fundación Areces.
Tanto Martínez Echevarría como Lasaga renovaron su cargo en el consejo de administración de El Corte Inglés en la junta de accionistas de agosto de 2018.
Con la salida del que fuera mano derecha de Isidoro Álvarez, el consejo de administración queda integrado por diez miembros: Marta y Cristina Álvarez, Florencio Lasaga, Manuel Pizarro, Shahbad Shahbaz, Fernando Bécker, Víctor del Pozo, Carlos Areces, Paloma García Peña y José de Ramón de Hoces.
En la última junta de accionistas de El Corte Inglés, celebrada el pasado mes de julio, el número de consejeros quedó establecido en un mínimo de ocho y un máximo de doce.
El Corte Inglés regresó al resultado bruto de explotación (Ebitda) positivo en el segundo trimestre de su ejercicio fiscal (entre el 1 de junio y el 31 de agosto), hasta situarse en 64 millones de euros gracias a la reapertura de tiendas y a la venta online, que registró un alza del 124% en este trimestre. La cifra de negocio consolidada durante este periodo se ha situado en 2.817 millones, con un beneficio bruto de 811 millones de euros.
