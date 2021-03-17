Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Supremo confirma que Uralita deberá indemnizar con 2,3 millones a 39 afectados

Cerdanyola del Vallès El Tribunal Supremo confirma que Uralita deberá indemnizar con 2,3 millones a 39 afectados

La Sala ha desestimado el recurso interpuesto por la empresa ya que considera que "tenía perfecta constancia de los riesgos que estas sustancias generaban para la salud de los trabajadores y de terceros" desde los años cuarenta del siglo pasado.

L'empresa Uralita de Cerdanyola del Vallés.
La empresa Uralita de Cerdanyola del Vallés en una imagen de archivo. - Archivo

Madrid

El Pleno de la Sala I del Tribunal Supremo (TS) ha confirmado la sentencia que obliga a Corporación Industrial de Materiales de Construcción, conocida anteriormente como Uralita, a indemnizar con 2,3 millones de euros a 39 afectados de la fábrica que la empresa operó en Cerdanyola del Vallès (Barcelona) entre 1907 y 1997.

Entre los afectados no solo se encuentran familiares de trabajadores de la fábrica, sino también vecinos de las proximidades de la factoría que fueron perjudicados por la contaminación ambiental, según la sentencia hecha pública este miércoles. El tribunal, además, ha estimado parcialmente el recurso presentado por los afectados y ha incluido el daño moral derivado de las placas pleurales en la indemnización.

La Sala ha desestimado el recurso interpuesto por la empresa ya que considera que "tenía perfecta constancia de los riesgos que estas sustancias generaban para la salud de los trabajadores y de terceros" desde los años cuarenta del siglo pasado. También apunta que la compañía "era consciente de que su actividad industrial era anormalmente peligrosa", lo que la obligaba a extremar las precauciones necesarias, algo que asegura no solo no se realizó, sino que incrementó el riesgo en la gestión.

El TS ha confirmado la compatibilidad entre las indemnizaciones
reclamadas por los herederos de las personas ya fallecidas y las correspondientes al daño experimentado por estos como perjudicados por su muerte.

