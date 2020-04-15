Estás leyendo: China recorta los costes de financiación a medio plazo a mínimo histórico

Público
Público

China recorta los costes de financiación a medio plazo a mínimo histórico

El banco central del gigante asíatico reduce la cantidad que las entidades financieras deben mantener como reservas en unos 28.000 millones de dólares por la ralentización del crecimiento económico causada por la crisis del coronavirus.

Personas con mascarilla pasan en un autobús por delante de la Ciudad Prohibida, en la Plaza de TTiananmen, en Pekín.. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Personas con mascarilla pasan en un autobús por delante de la Ciudad Prohibida, en la Plaza de TTiananmen, en Pekín.. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

SHANGHÁI

Actualizado:

Reuters

El banco central de China intensificó el miércoles las medidas de apoyo a la economía, reduciendo una tasa clave a un mínimo histórico y disminuyendo la cantidad que los bancos deben mantener como reservas en unos 28.000 millones de dólares por la ralentización del crecimiento económico causada por la crisis del coronavirus.

La combinación de estas medidas inyecta un total de 43.000 millones de dólares en el sistema financiero antes de que el viernes se publique un informe que se espera que muestre que el PIB chino cayó un 6,5% en el primer trimestre, la primera contracción trimestral en la segunda economía mundial en más de 30 años.

El Banco Popular de China dijo que iba a recortar la Facilidad de Préstamos a Medio Plazo (MLF, por sus siglas en inglés) para instituciones financieras al 2,95%, el tipo más bajo desde que esta herramienta de liquidez se introdujo en septiembre de 2014 y 20 puntos básicos por debajo del 3,15% anterior.

Esta rebaja debería allanar el camino para una reducción similar en el tipo principal de referencia de los préstamos del país (LPR, por sus siglas en inglés) que se anunciará el próximo 20 de abril y que reducirá los costes de financiación de las empresas afectadas por la pandemia.

En un comunicado, el banco central dijo que iba a inyectar 100.000 millones de yuanes (14.190 millones de dólares) a través de la herramienta de liquidez.

El recorte se ajusta en gran medida a las expectativas del mercado.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú