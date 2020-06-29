MADRID
El juzgado de instrucción número 51 de Madrid investiga a la Cadena COPE por posible estafa en sus conciertos solidarios. La titular Carmen Rodríguez-Medel investiga "el porcentaje de beneficios que se destinaron a la causa humanitaria" de 18 conciertos organizados por la cadena de la Conferencia Episcopal entre 2010 y 2019, tal y como ha informado El Confidencial.
"Solamente en algunos casos [conciertos solidarios], claramente minoritarios, la promoción de los eventos utilizaba la expresión 'a beneficio de', sin que se aclarase en ningún momento que la pretensión de COPE era entregar al fin benéfico anunciado apenas el 8% de lo recaudado", expresa uno de los querellantes en el escrito revelado por este medio.
En la querella, impulsada por el periodista José Antonio Abellán, se recogen varios ejemplos en los que la COPE publicita dichos eventos, asegurando que el dinero recaudado se destinaría "integramente" a una causa, pese a que no era cierto, siempre según afirma este medio en base al escrito.
"Grupo COPE entregaba a la causa benéfica una cantidad irrisoria", destaca el periodista en relación a un concierto en beneficio de la Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (AECC).
