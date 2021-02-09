barcelona
El Juzgado Social 1 de Mataró (Barcelona) ha anulado por primera vez en Cataluña el despido a un trabajador dos días después de comunicar que tenía coronavirus, al considerar que "puede equipararse a la enfermedad estigmatizante, es decir, una enfermedad que produce en terceras personas actitudes de rechazo, objeción o miedo", ha explicado el Col·lectiu Ronda en un comunicado este lunes.
La sentencia estima la demanda del colectivo de abogados y declara nulo el despido, fechado el 27 de marzo de 2020, y fuerza a la empresa a readmitir al trabajador.
También deberán abonar al empleado todos los salarios que no ha recibido durante este tiempo, con una suma total de 20.059 euros, a lo que el juez añade 8.883 euros en indemnizaciones.
El asalariado, un peón que trabajaba en obras de ampliación de varias aceras en Caldes de Montbui (Barcelona), cogió la baja por coronavirus el 25 de marzo y dos días después la empresa le dio de baja de la Seguridad Social "sin comunicación previa".
El Col·lectiu Ronda ha celebrado que la sentencia "contribuye a solidificar el principio de que no es aceptable despedir a una persona por el simple hecho de perder temporalmente la salud, sin que concurra ningún otro elemento que justifique" el despido.
