España pierde más de 90.000 millones de euros al año por la corrupción, el cuarto más que más pierde en la Unión Europea, equivalentes a casi el 8% de su Producto Interior Bruto, solo por detrás de Italia, Francia y Alemania, según un estudio del grupo de los Verdes en la Eurocámara.
La corrupción le cuesta al conjunto de la Unión Europea 904.000 millones de euros anuales, según el estudio, publicado este viernes. España aparece como el cuarto país que más pierde por culpa de la corrupción, 90.000 millones de euros al año, solo por detrás de Italia (cerca de 237.000 millones), Francia (más de 120.000 millones) y Alemania (más de 104.000 millones).
Según datos que recoge el estudio, los 90.000 millones de euros que le cuesta a España la corrupción suponen cuatro veces las ayudas destinadas a los parados, que representan unos 19.600 millones, más del 90% del presupuesto para salud al año, que se eleva a 98.500 millones, o el 88% del gasto destinado a pensiones (102.500 millones).
La cifra es también 295 veces la cantidad que el Gobierno gasta para vivienda, once veces el presupuesto para política familiar y ayudas a menores (7.900 millones) y tres veces más que el presupuesto destinado a dependencia y ayudas por enfermedad (26.600 millones).
El estudio también cifra en 1.949 euros lo que cada español recibiría al año si se repartiera el coste de la corrupción entre los ciudadanos o calcula que más de 4 millones de personas, un 9% de la población, podría recibir un salario anual medio bruto de 20.845 euros.
En términos de PIB, la corrupción le cuesta a España casi un 8% de su PIB y se sitúa como el decimoquinto país de la UE donde la corrupción pesa más sobre su economía.
La mayor corrupción en términos de coste de PIB se da en Rumanía, un 15,6% del PIB equivalente a unos 38.900 millones de euros, así como un 14% en Grecia (34.000 millones) y Bulgaria (11.000 millones de euros), pero también 'se come' un 13,5% del PIB en Croacia, el 13% del PIB en Italia, Letonia y Eslovaquia, el 12,6% en Polonia, el 12% en República Checa, el 11% en Hungría y Lituania, el l 8,2% en Estonia, el 8,65% en Malta y el 8,5% en Eslovenia.
En cambio, Países Bajos se sitúa como el país donde hay menos corrupción, que representa apenas un 0,76% de su Producto Interior Bruto (4.400 millones de euros anuales).
Dinamarca y Luxemburgo (2% del PIB en ambos casos), junto con Reino Unido (2,3%) Finlandia (2,5%) y Suecia (3% del PIB) se encuentran entre los países con un menor coste debido a la corrupción, junto con Países Bajos.
