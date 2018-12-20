El Corte Inglés coloca otros 90 millones en bonos

El grupo de grandes almacenes El Corte Inglés realizó el jueves una colocación privada de bonos senior por importe de 90 millones de euros, con vencimiento en 2024, que se utilizarán para amortizar deuda.
Los bonos, que formarán una serie única con la deuda senior emitidos el pasado 8 de octubre de 2018, han sido emitidos a la par y devengarán un cupón anual del 3 por ciento. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs International y UniCredit Bank AG han actuado como agentes colocadores de la operación.
El grupo dijo que la colocación se ha realizado entre inversores cualificados, incluido Seguros El Corte Inglés, la empresa que opera en el ramo asegurador del grupo.
La compañía ha señalado que los fondos obtenidos con esta emisión se utilizarán para amortizar deuda. "Esta operación representa un paso más en la estrategia del Grupo de diversificar las fuentes de financiación", ha resaltado.
Centro de Castellana
De otro lado, el pleno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha aprobado el proyecto de El Corte Inglés para alzar un nuevo centro comercial en el paseo de la Castellana, un mes después de que fuera rechazado el Plan Especial que habilita la construcción del inmueble. En la sesión plenaria del pasado noviembre el proyecto decayó con los votos en contra del PP y el PSOE y la abstención de Ciudadanos.
Sin embargo, el Pleno ha decidido ahora, con los votos a favor de Ahora Madrid y el PSOE y la abstención de Ciudadanos y el PP, dejar sin efecto aquel acuerdo y aprobar definitivamente la edificación del centro en los terrenos adquiridos a Adif en 2014 en el Paseo de la Castellana por los que pagó 136 millones de euros.
El plan afecta a los terrenos que el Corte Inglés tiene en la zona de Azca, muy cerca de la torre Picasso y el estadio Santiago Bernabéu, junto al centro comercial El Corte Inglés de Castellana, "el buque insignia del grupo de distribución", que ya cuenta con una superficie comercial y de servicios de 130.000 metros cuadrados, así como con más de 1.600 plazas de aparcamiento.
