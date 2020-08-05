El Corte Inglés eleva un 57% el número de cursos para formar a su plantilla en 2019

MADRIDActualizado:
El Corte Inglés informó este miércoles de que en 2019 realizó 27.000 cursos presenciales y en línea para formar a su plantilla, una cifra que supone un incremento del 57% en relación con el año anterior.
La compañía destacó que en total impartió "más de 1,7 millones de horas de formación" relacionadas con las diversas áreas de actividad que desarrolla, algo que "repercute positivamente tanto en el enriquecimiento personal del empleado como en la aportación de valor para la empresa", subrayó.
El Corte Inglés destinó a este propósito "más de 24 millones de euros" en 2019, en línea con el año precedente, y de media cada empleado participó en siete actividades formativas y recibió cerca de 18 horas de cursos. En ese sentido, las personas que se han incorporado a la compañía recibieron más de 214.000 horas de formación antes de empezar a trabajar.
Asimismo, en 2019 más de 59.300 empleados de todo el grupo fueron formados en materia de responsabilidad social corporativa (RSC), "fruto de la implicación de El Corte Inglés en este ámbito", destacó la empresa.
Por otro lado, la entidad impartió clases específicas sobre el conocimiento de todo tipo de productos y oficios y ha dado soporte a la implantación de las diferentes herramientas de trabajo, además de continuar con el plan de habilidades directivas para responsables de los centros comerciales y de los servicios centrales de la empresa.
