Cuatro grupos optan a tomar una participación de la aseguradora Caser 

Caser abre este martes el plazo para que los interesados en entrar en su accionariado presenten sus ofertas definitivas, tras haber realizado ya las correspondientes due diligences, según fuentes conocedoras del procedimiento.
El pasado 12 de septiembre concluyó el periodo de ofertas no vinculantes, del que salieron victoriosos Nationale Nederlanden, Helvetia, Ageas y Santalucía, mientras que quedaron fuera del proceso los fondos de capital riesgo Cinven y AnaCap.
Se inició entonces la fase de due diligence (auditoría legal), en el que las cuatro tuvieron acceso a las cuentas de la compañía y analizaron si formular una oferta formal por una parte significativa del capital de Caser.
Las fuentes consultadas afirman que todas ellas se mostraron interesadas en presentar una oferta definitiva, por lo que Caser decidió concederles más tiempo y retrasar la fecha de remisión de propuestas, ya vinculantes.
Así, los interesados en entrar en el accionariado podrán enviar sus ofertas finales a partir de este martes, y la venta de Caser podría cerrarse este mismo 2019, si bien los plazos son flexibles y se trata de una operación de especial complejidad, debido al elevado número de partes involucradas.
La base accionarial de Caser la componen los bancos surgidos de las antiguas cajas de ahorros, que se dividen en cuatro grupos con diferentes intereses. Su accionista mayoritario, la aseguradora francesa Covéa, posee un paquete del 20%, y habría renunciado a ejercer su derecho de suscripción preferente, contratando a Nomura y Garrigues como asesores para desprenderse o reducir su posición.
su lado, Bankia, CaixaBank y Abanca, que tienen posiciones del 15%, 11,51% y 9,99%, respectivamente, están interesados en salir del capital de la aseguradora, debido a que heredaron sus participaciones de las cajas que absorbieron en el proceso de consolidación bancaria y no tienen voluntad de permanencia, por lo que han contratado como asesores a Barclays y Clifford Chance con la intención de vender un paquete conjunto del 36,5%, según fuentes cercanas.
Si el precio final ofrecido es lo suficientemente atractivo, podrían sumarse a la venta BBVA y Sabadell, que tienen pequeñas participaciones del 0,24% y el 1,79%.
La reordenación del capital también compromete a Ibercaja (13,95%), Liberbank (12,22%) y Unicaja (9,99%), tres socios industriales con voluntad de mantenerse en el accionariado, pero que podrían aprovechar el proceso para desprenderse de una pequeña parte de su posición en la aseguradora.
