El déficit público alcanza el 1,68% del PIB a septiembre

Las CCAA registran números rojos que equivale al 0,29% del PIB (frente al superávit del 0,13% de un año antes), la  Administración Central, del 0,5%, y la Seguridad Social, del 0,68%.

La ministra de Hacienda en funciones, María Jesús Montero, en la clausura del XXII Congreso Nacional de la Empresa Familiar, en Murcia. E.P./Edu Botella

El déficit de la Administración Central, comunidades autónomas y Seguridad Social, sin incluir los ayuntamientos, se situó enseptiembre en el 1,68% del PIB, dijo el martes el Ministerio de Hacienda.

La cifra (20.927 millones de euros) supone 0,16 puntos porcentuales más que la registrada en el mismo periodo del año anterior y se sitúa por debajo del 2,07% registrado en los primeros ocho meses del año (es decir, hasta agosto). Esta cifra excluye el saldo neto de las ayudas a instituciones financieras, de 30 millones hasta septiembre.

El Banco de España estima que el déficit público se mantenga en el 2,4% del PIB en 2019, una disminución frente al 2,5% del PIB en 2018, mientras que la previsión del Gobierno para este año es que la cifra se sitúe en el 2%.

La Administración Central registró un déficit del 0,5% del PIB, excluyendo la ayuda financiera, y se ha reducido en un 24,4% respecto al mismo periodo de 2018, por el alza de ingresos (+3,4%), superior al de gastos (+1,1%).

Asimismo, las comunidades autónomas registraron un déficit de 3.684 millones en los primeros nueve meses del año, lo que equivale al 0,29% del PIB, frente al superávit del 0,13% del PIB del mismo periodo del ejercicio pasado. Cuatro comunidades autónomas presentaron superávit (Baleares, Canarias, Navarra y País Vasco).

su lado, los fondos de la Seguridad Social presentaron un déficit de 6.690 millones de euros, con un aumento del 5,8% de los recursos (alza del 8% de cotizaciones), frente al 6,2% de los gastos. El sistema de la Seguridad Social registró un déficit de 8.548 millones (0,68% del PIB).

