Más de 300 personas han sido procesadas, algunas de ellas condenadas, según denuncian los sindicatos.

Un grupo de personas participa con una pancarta en una manifestación de una jornada de huelga convocada por el sindicato LAB en las residencias de mayores de Gipuzkoa, en Donostia, Guipuzkoa, Euskadi (España), a 30 de marzo de 2021
Personas participan con una pancarta en una manifestación de una jornada de huelga convocada por el sindicato LAB en las residencias de mayores de Gipuzkoa, a 30 de marzo de 2021. Nagore Iraola / Europa Press

Madrid

Actualizado:

El pleno del Senado ha aprobado este miércoles definitivamente la ley orgánica que deroga el artículo 315.3 del Código Penal, que castiga con hasta tres años de cárcel a los piquetes informativos que coaccionen a otros trabajadores a seguir una huelga. La ley ha salido adelante con 139 votos a favor, 106 en contra y 14 abstenciones, sin que se haya introducido enmienda alguna, con lo que el texto no tiene que volver a pasar por el pleno del Congreso.

Primero se han votado y rechazado las dos propuestas de veto presentadas por PP y Vox, partidarios de mantener un tipo penal específico para la coacción en el contexto de una huelga. La portavoz del PP, Cristina Ayala, ha considerado que esta derogación es una "chapuza" y una medida sectaria y propagandística con la que el PSOE ha querido hacer un gesto al sindicalismo.

El portavoz de Vox José Manuel Marín Gascón, ha asegurado que su grupo está a favor del derecho de huelga, pero en contra de que se ejerza bajo presión, coacción o violencia, ya que "cada vez que hay una huelga aparecen los piquetes que dejan de ser informativos para volverse violentos".

El portavoz socialista, Toni Ferrer, histórico líder de UGT hasta su incorporación al PSOE, ha defendido que la posibilidad de extender la huelga informando a los trabajadores es inseparable del ejercicio del derecho fundamental de huelga y no puede estar penado. "Los piquetes no son violentos ni tienen ninguna intención insurreccional", ha dicho Ferrer, que ha acusado a PP y Vox de querer "impedir que se hagan huelgas".

Según fuentes sindicales, más de 300 personas han sido procesadas por el delito tipificado en el 315.3, algunas de ellas condenadas, aunque a día de hoy no hay nadie en la cárcel por ello.

