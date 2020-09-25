Estás leyendo: Los desahucios se desplomaron un 91% durante el segundo trimestre por el coronavirus

Emergencia sanitaria Los desahucios se desplomaron un 91% durante el segundo trimestre por el coronavirus

Coincidiendo con la suspensión de los plazos procesales y la paralización de la actividad judicial durante el estado de alarma, se practicaron sólo 1.383 lanzamientos hipotecarios. la mayoría de ellos vinculados al alquiler.

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El número de lanzamientos hipotecarios o desahucios practicados en España en el segundo trimestre del año se desplomó un 90,6%, hasta los 1.383, respecto al mismo periodo de 2019, coincidiendo con la suspensión de los plazos procesales y la paralización de la actividad judicial durante el estado de alarma.

Según los datos que publica este viernes en su página web el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), la mayoría (1.013) son lanzamientos fruto de la Ley de Arrendamientos Urbanos (LAU), esto es, vinculados al alquiler, lo que supone un 89,8% menos que en el mismo trimestre del año anterior, mientras que los 300 restantes proceden de ejecuciones o embargos (un 92,1% menos).

La última serie trimestral del Informe sobre los efectos de la crisis en los órganos judiciales revela además que los concursos de acreedores (antiguas suspensiones de pagos) presentados por las empresas durante este periodo bajaron cerca de un 35%, hasta los 1.129, y se vieron superados en número por los 1.176 de personas físicas, que no obstante cayeron un 6,2%. 

