murciaActualizado:
La Policía Nacional ha realizado una operación que se ha saldado con 43 detenidos para terminar con la explotación laboral del sector agrícola en Torre Pacheco, municipio de Murcia. Los agentes han desarticulado una organización que se aprovechaba de la irregularidad documental de los extranjeros para pagarles un sueldo irrisorio y trabajar en condiciones deplorables.
Los explotadores contrataban a las personas extranjeras bajo la identidad de terceros. De esta forma, mientras el trabajador cumplía su contrato laboral que no respetaba el convenio colectivo agrícola forestal y pecuario de la Región de Murcia, con el que apenas ganaban un euro por caja de recolectada, la persona dada de alta en la Seguridad Social sin trabajar podía disfrutar de las prestaciones y subsidios, lo que supone un fraude al erario público.
Los trabajadores ganaban un euro por caja recolectada
La Policía Nacional localizó a 25 personas empleadas de manera irregular en la finca agrícola. Estos trabajadores, a parte de la miseria del salario, no tenían derecho a vacaciones e incluso tenían que proveerse ellos mismos del material necesario para el trabajo.
Según informa Europa Press, la operación culminó con 43 arrestos, muchos de ellos por infracción a la ley de extranjería, pero la UCRIF (Unidad Central de Redes de Inmigración Ilegal y Falsedades Documentales) consiguió vincular a ocho de los detenidos con los delitos contra los derechos de los trabajadores, favorecimiento a la inmigración irregular y tráfico ilícito de mano de obra, y a otros ocho por delito de usurpación de identidad.
