Dia reduce su ERE a 1.604 empleados tras llegar a un acuerdo con UGT y Fetico

Dia ha acordado con los sindicatos UGT y Fetico que el expediente de regulación de empleo (ERE) planteado afecte finalmente a 1.604 empleados, frente a los 2.064 propuestos inicialmente, lo que equivale a un descenso del 22%, según ha indicado en un comunicado.

De la cifra acordada, 40 serán prejubilaciones y hasta otras 365 personas podrán ser recolocadas en otros centros de trabajo "atendiendo principalmente a cuestiones como la cercanía y el desempeño", ha asegurado la empresa.

La amplía mayoría de los trabajadores afectados pertenece a las tiendas (1.176 personas), mientras que 308 pertenecen a almacenes y hasta 201 se corresponden con las oficinas (84 en la sede y 117 en los centros regionales).

Asimismo, el proceso también incluirá la venta de 258 tiendas en toda España. Dia estudiará en cada caso la posibilidad de subrogar los empleos de la mismas a la nueva propiedad.

Por su parte, CCOO no ha firmado el acuerdo ya que la empresa no ha aceptado sus propuestas. El sindicato asegura que la compañía no ha aportado "ninguna garantía" de que no se vuelva a iniciar otro ERE el próximo año.