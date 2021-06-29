Estás leyendo: Huelga de los trabajadores de Caixa Bank en contra del ERE

Público
Público

EN DIRECTO Huelga de los trabajadores de Caixa Bank en contra del ERE

Se manifiestan en varias ciudades de España para protestar por los casi 7.000 despidos

Concentración de archivo de los trabajadores de Caixa Bank
Concentración de archivo de los trabajadores de Caixa Bank. EFE / EFE

MADRID

Huelga y concentraciones en numerosas ciudades españolas en protesta por el ERE presentado a la plantilla de Caixa Bank para recortar casi 7.000 empleos.

Sigue aquí la concentración de Madrid en directo

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público