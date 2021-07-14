Estás leyendo: Los sindicatos se manifiestan por la subida del salario mínimo

DIRECTO Los sindicatos se manifiestan por la subida del salario mínimo

Se concentran en diferentes ciudades de España para reclamar el incremento del SMI

Concentración de los sindicatos a favor del aumento del salario mínimo
Concentración de los sindicatos a favor del aumento del salario mínimo. JAIME GARCÍA-MORATO

MADRID

Los sindicatos se manifiestan este miércoles en diferentes ciudades de España para reclamar la subida del salario mínimo interprofesional.

Puedes seguir aquí en directo la concentración delante del Banco de España, en Madrid:


