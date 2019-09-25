Bimbo Donuts Iberia ha anunciado un Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) que afectará a 290 personas "por causas económicas, organizativas y de producción". Según ha anunciado en un comunicado, se trata de un plan para "reorganizar su red comercial en España y adaptarla a la demanda actual".
Bimbo Donuts Iberia ha sostenido que contempla medidas sociales para minimizar el impacto de esta medida y que tiene la "firme voluntad de contar con los representantes de los trabajadores en la toma de decisiones y de encontrar juntos la mejor solución para todos".
La empresa afirma que el mercado de pan y pastelería de marca de fabricante ha sufrido una "progresiva disminución" en los últimos años como consecuencia del aumento de ventas de los productos de marca blanca, lo que se ha traducido en un menor volumen de kilos puestos en el mercado.
Por esto, la firma defiende que debe adecuar la estructura comercial a esta realidad: "Ello, unido a la necesidad de dotarse de un modelo de negocio económicamente viable de cara al futuro, ha hecho necesario tomar esta decisión".
La compañía ha indicado también que el plan contempla la reestructuración de las rutas de reparto.
Por último, Bimbo ha añadido que está haciendo frente a esta realidad apostando por la investigación y el lanzamiento de nuevos productos que aporten un valor añadido al consumidor.
