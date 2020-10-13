Estás leyendo: La dueña británica de Alsa nombra a José Ignacio Garat nuevo consejero delegado

La dueña británica de Alsa nombra a José Ignacio Garat nuevo consejero delegado

El nuevo primer ejecutivo de National Express proviene de FedEx, y anteriormente trabajó para Ford  y para TNT Express.

Un autocar del grupo National Express en la entrada de la Estación Victoria, en Londres. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
madrid

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

National Express, matriz británica de la empresa española de autobuses Alsa, ha nombrado a José Ignacio Garat nuevo consejero delegado del grupo, en sustitución de Chris Davies, que continuará ejerciendo como director financiero.

José Ignacio Garat, nuevo consejero delegado de National Express. E.P.

El nuevo consejero delegado proviene de FedEx, donde ha sido vicepresidente de Operaciones para el Sur de Europa, Francia y Benelux durante los últimos tres años, según informa la compañía de transportes en un comunicado.

Anteriormente, Garat trabajó para Ford en Madrid y Barcelona, así como en la compañía logística TNT Express, perteneciente al grupo FedEx, como director regional, director de Ventas y Marketing y presidente de la firma en España, Portugal y Brasil.

"He observado el crecimiento de National Express en los últimos años para convertirse en el líder de su sector, por lo que es un privilegio tener la oportunidad de liderar la empresa mientras navega por la pandemia y se posiciona para el crecimiento futuro", asegura Garat.

Por su parte, el presidente de National Express, John Armitt, ha destacado que su nuevo fichaje "cuenta con la amplia experiencia operativa y estratégica internacional para liderar National Express, a través de los desafíos que presenta la pandemia, así como las importantes oportunidades futuras que existen".

