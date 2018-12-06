Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

La dueña de Philip Morris compra el 45% del productor canadiense de marihuana Cronos

Altria Group desembolsa 1.600 millones de dólares por Cronos Group para expandirse en el mercado emergente del cannabis 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un cliente sale de una tienda de cannabis de Natural Vibe en San Juan de Terranova (Canadá). REUTERS / Chris Wattie

Un cliente sale de una tienda de cannabis de Natural Vibe en San Juan de Terranova (Canadá). REUTERS / Chris Wattie

Altria Group, la compañía que opera las marcas de Philip Morris en Estados Unidos, ha comprado el 45% del productor canadiense de marihuana Cronos Group por un total de 2.400 millones de dólares de Canadá (1.600 millones de dólares), según ha indicado en un comunicado.

En concreto, ambas empresas han llegado a un acuerdo por el cual Altria ha comprado 146,2 millones de acciones a un precio unitario de 16,25 dólares canadienses. Esta valoración representa una prima del 41% con respecto a la media del precio de mercado de los títulos de los últimos 10 días.

Además, la firma estadounidense también ha recibido warrants de Cronos Group por un valor de 1.400 millones de dólares canadienses (919 millones de euros). Estas opciones de compra equivalen a un 10% adicional del capital social del productor de marihuana. Si Altria ejerce sus derechos en estos warrants, su participación llegaría hasta el 55%.

La compañía radicada en Toronto ha calificado de "estratégica" esta alianza con Altria y ha asegurado que la transacción le proporcionará recursos financieros y capacidades de desarrollo y comercialización de sus productos.

"Altria es el socio ideal para Cronos, ya que nos proporcionará los recursos y experiencia que necesitamos para acelerar de manera significativa nuestro crecimiento estratégico", ha señalado el presidente y consejero delegado de la empresa canadiense, Mike Gorenstein.

De su lado, el presidente y consejero delegado de Altria, Howard Williard, ha explicado que Cronos será su "socio exclusivo" para expandirse en el mercado emergente del cannabis.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas