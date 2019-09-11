Los empleados de Telefónica tienen 50 días para acogerse al plan de bajas incentivadas

Los empleados de Telefónica España que cumplan los requisitos para acogerse al plan de bajas incentivadas (conocido como PSI) tienen 50 días de plazo, hasta el 31 de octubre para hacerlo, según se ha puesto de manifiesto en la reunión mantenida este miércoles entre la dirección de la compañía y los sindicatos.
La compañía ha detallado a los representantes de los trabajadores las condiciones del PSI, un programa de carácter "universal y voluntario al 100%", cuya vigencia abarca desde la firma del presente convenio hasta el próximo 31 de diciembre.
Para poder acogerse al plan, los trabajadores deben acreditar una antigüedad reconocida igual o superior a 15 años en el momento de la baja, con 53 años o más cumplidos durante 2019.
En concreto, podrán acogerse los nacidos antes de 1966 y entre enero y el 31 de octubre de 1966. Los nacidos en noviembre y diciembre de 1966 podrán causar baja en el mes de cumplimiento de los 53 años.
En cuanto a las condiciones económicas, se garantiza la percepción de una renta mensual equivalente al 68% del salario regulador acreditado en el momento de la suspensión hasta que el trabajador cumpla 65 años.
Además, la empresa realizará las aportaciones obligatorias al Plan de Pensiones, y los empleados tendrán derecho a la póliza básica de asistencia sanitaria complementaria de Antares, la división de seguros del grupo Telefónica.
Fuentes sindicales consideran que las condiciones ofrecidas en el PSI "responden a las expectativas de reproducir las firmadas en el anterior proceso".
