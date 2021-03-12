La Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (AEPD) ha impuesto a la empresa Vodafone España varias sanciones que suman más de ocho millones de euros por incumplir varios artículos de la legislación española.

La empresa Vodafone, según ha resuelto el organismo que vela por la adecuada protección de los datos personales en España, ha incumplido no solo la Ley de Protección de Datos Personales y Garantías de los Derechos Digitales, también la Ley General de Telecomunicaciones y la Ley de Servicios de la Sociedad de la Información y de comercio electrónico.

En la resolución, a la que ha tenido acceso EFE, se señala que desde el segundo trimestre del año 2018 la AEPD ha recibido casi doscientas reclamaciones contra la empresa.

La lista Robinson es un directorio al que se adscriben quienes no quieren recibir publicidad

La mayoría de las reclamaciones contra Vodafone España denuncian la realización de acciones de mercadotecnia y de prospección comercial a través de llamadas telefónicas y mediante el envío de comunicaciones comerciales electrónicas, tanto de correos como de mensajes SMS, acciones que según la Agencia vulneran la legalidad.

Esas comunicaciones no han sido solicitadas o expresamente autorizadas por las personas que las han recibido, que no han podido ejercer el derecho a oponerse; o se han dirigido a personas que habían pedido su inclusión en la "lista Robinson" (un directorio al que se adscriben quienes no quieren recibir publicidad); y no se adecuaban tampoco a los procedimientos y garantías establecidas para realizar esas acciones de mercadotecnia.