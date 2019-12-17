Enagás eleva su participación en Tallgrass al 30% tras inviertir 750 millones

Enagás invertirá 836 millones de dólares (750 millones de euros) en reforzar su presencia en la estadounidense Tallgrass Energy, con lo que elevará su participación indirecta del 12,6% actual a aproximadamente el 30%.
En un comunicado al supervisor bursátil, la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Enagás dijo que ha acordado con Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, el fondo soberano singaporense GIC, NPS, USS y otros accionistas minoritarios la compra de todas las acciones de clase A restantes de Tallgrass.
Tras el cierre de la operación, previsto en 2020, Tallgrass será excluida de cotización de la bolsa de valores de Nueva York.
La operación se ha pactado a un precio de 22,45 dólares por acción en efectivo. El importe conlleva una fuerte prima de casi el 23% sobre el cierre de Tallgrass el lunes en Nueva York (18,29 dólares) y valora el conjunto del grupo de gas en unos 6.300 millones de dólares.
"Esta operación refuerza el posicionamiento de Enagás en Estados Unidos, el mercado con mayores oportunidades de crecimiento del mundo para infraestructuras de midstream, y clave en la expansión internacional de la Sociedad", destacó Enagás en un comunicado al supervisor bursátil español.
