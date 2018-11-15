Endesa cerrará las centrales térmicas de Andorra y Compostilla en junio de 2020

La dirección de Endesa ha comunicado este jueves a los representantes sindicales de los trabajadores de las centrales térmicas de Andorra (Teruel) y Compostilla (León) que cerrará ambos centros de producción el 30 de junio de 2020.
Fuentes de Endesa han precisado que la compañía ha trasladado a los sindicatos que el nuevo plan industrial, aprobado este miércoles por el Consejo de Administración, no contempla las inversiones (de 190 millones de euros) requeridas para poder continuar la actividad más allá de la fecha señalada, de ahí el cierre. Tampoco estaban previstas en el plan que la empresa presentó hace dos años.
Este cese de actividad afectará, en Andorra a 150 empleados directos de la central, 200 contratistas, 450 trabajadores indirectos y 300 empleos inducidos, mientras que en Compostilla se perderán 170 empleos directos, 155 de contratistas, 300 puestos indirectos y 155 inducidos.
La empresa ha trasladado que "no se dan las condiciones regulatorias y de mercado para hacer posible la inversión" para mantener la actividad y, en consecuencia, deben cerrar el 30 de junio de 2020.
Desde Endesa han comentado que la firma no ha presentado, a fecha de hoy, la solicitud formal de cierre de las centrales y que tienen de plazo hasta el próximo 31 de diciembre, haciendo notar que tanto Andorra como Compostilla funcionarán con "absoluta normalidad" desde el 1 de enero de 2019 hasta la fecha de cierre.
Otras fuentes del sector han apuntado que desde el día de cese de la actividad se acometerá un plan de desmantelamiento de ambas centrales que puede prolongarse durante los cinco años siguientes.
Por otra parte, Endesa ha manifestado que se realizará un procedimiento de recolocación de "todos los trabajadores" en el mismo grupo empresarial. Han dicho que "se promovera la recolocación de todos los excedentes de plantilla derivados del cese de actividad".
