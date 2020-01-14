Público
Escriva se lleva a un técnico de la Autoridad Fiscal para secretario de Estado de Seguridad Social y Pensiones

Israel Arroyo, que hasta ahora ejercía como subdirector general de Endeudamiento Público de la AIReF, sustituye en el cargo a Octavio Granado.

El ministro de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, a su llegada al Palacio de la Moncloa para asistir al primer Consejo de Ministros del Gobierno de coalición. REUTERS/Susana Vera

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes el nombramiento de Israel Arroyo como nuevo secretario de Estado de la Seguridad Social y Pensiones, en sustitución de Octavio Granado.

Al igual que el ministro José Luis Escriva, el nuevo responsable del sistema de prensiones procede de la Autoridad Independiente de Responsabilidad Fiscal (AIReF). Concretamente, Arroyo ejercía hasta el momento como subdirector general de Endeudamiento Público de la Autoridad Fiscal, de la que fue presidente el ahora ministro.

Arroyo es licenciado en Administración y Dirección de Empresas y en Sociología y también posee estudios avanzados en Economía Pública.

Cuenta con una amplia experiencia en Seguridad Social, organización en la que ha desarrollado parte de su carrera. Es miembro del Cuerpo Superior de Actuarios, Estadísticos y Economistas y, dentro de la Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social, fue subdirector general de Presupuestos, Estudios Económicos y Estadísticas y subdirector general de Ordenación de Pagos y Gestión del Fondo de Reserva. Previamente, fue jefe de Área de Estudios Económicos y Análisis de Coyuntura en esa misma institución.

