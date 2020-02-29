madridActualizado:
Los árbitros de Uncitral, comisión de las Naciones Unidas para el Derecho Mercantil Internacional, han resuelto un laudo en favor del Estado español, al que se le reclamaban hasta 2.000 millones de euros desde The PV investors, una agrupación de inversores que denunciaba que España incumplía el Tratado de la Energía en torno a las renovables.
Finalmente, la factura que tendrá que afrontar el actual Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez será de 90 millones de euros, según ha publicado el diario El Confidencial. La demanda original era de 1.300 millones, que ascendía hasta los 2.000 por los intereses y gastos judiciales.
The PV investors se fundó en 2011 y pidieron un arbitraje internacional contra España por los recortes de primas a las renovables. El caso se prolongó en el tiempo porque los Ejecutivos venideros añadieron diferentes recortes y los denunciantes ampliaban la demanda. Solo en costas, la reclamación sumaba 15 millones de euros, según publica El Confidencial.
Estos 90 millones no son los primeros que tendrá que abonar España por sus recortes. Las ocho primeras condenas en los tribunales internacionales de comercio le han supuesto al Estado tener que pagar una tercera parte del dinero que se ahorró al recortar las primas a la producción de ese tipo de energía. Hay en torno a 30 demandas en tramitación.
