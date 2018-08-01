Público
Turismo España recibe más de 37 millones de turistas hasta junio, el 1,8 % más

Los visitantes extranjeros gastaron 38.944 millones en el primer semestre, un 4,2% más. Los turistas procedían mayoritariamente del Reino Unido, Alemania y Francia.

Varios turistas sentados cerca del Teatro de la Ópera, en el centro de Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

España recibió más de 37,1 millones de turistas en los seis primeros meses del año, el 1,8% más que en el mismo periodo de 2017, según los datos difundidos hoy por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Estos turistas gastaron 38.944 millones de euros, un 4,2% más que entre enero y junio de 2017.

Los turistas procedían mayoritariamente del Reino Unido, Alemania y Francia. No obstante, las llegadas de británicos cayeron un 2%, hasta más de 8,4 millones de turistas, y las de alemanes bajaron un 5,7%, con cerca de 5,2 millones.

Por el contrario, los visitantes franceses fueron 4,8 millones, un 1,4% más.

Entre enero y junio, también se registraron caídas en las llegadas desde Suiza, del 10,5%, hasta 814.729 turistas.

Los mayores crecimientos correspondieron a Estados Unidos, con un 11,1% más y 1,4 millones de turistas; Portugal, con un 10,8% más y 975.769 turistas; Rusia, con un 10,7% de incremento y 506.339 viajeros; y Países Bajos, con un 10,4% más y 1,7 millones de visitantes.

En este semestre, la región de Cataluña (noreste) fue el primer destino del turismo internacional, con 8,6 millones de visitantes, y una caída del 0,8%.

A continuación se situó el archipiélago atlántico de las Canarias, con 6,8 millones de turistas, el 2,1% menos, en un contexto de recuperación del turismo en países del norte de África y Turquía.

El resto de regiones experimentaron aumento de turistas extranjeros, principalmente la Comunidad Valenciana (este), con un 5,1% más y 4,1 millones de visitantes.

Los turistas que llegaron en junio fueron 8,5 millones, un 1,3% más que en el mismo mes de hace un año. Las islas Baleares (Mediterráneo) fueron el destino principal, con el 24,8% del total, seguidas de Cataluña (24,5%) y la región sureña de Andalucía (13,7%)

Sólo en junio, los viajeros extranjeros gastaron 9.395 millones de euros, un 4,5% más que en el mismo mes de 2017.

El gasto medio diario de los turistas extranjeros creció un 6,2%, hasta los 152 euros, y el gasto medio por persona fue de 1.100 euros, un 3,2% más.

La duración media de los viajes fue de 7,3 días, lo que supone un descenso de 0,2 días respecto a la media de junio de 2017.

En el primer semestre de 2018, el Reino Unido fue el país con mayor gasto acumulado (19,8 % del total), seguido de Alemania (13,4%) y los nórdicos -Dinamarca, Finlandia, Noruega y Suecia- (8,6%).

