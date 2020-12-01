Estrella Damm produce todas sus latas con anillas de cartón 100% biodegradable

MADRID
Estrella Damm produce el 100% de sus latas con anillas de cartón totalmente biodegradable, lo que que "supondrá la reducción de más de 260 toneladas de plástico al año, el equivalente a casi 89 millones de unidades de anillas de plástico".
La empresa inició el año pasado un proyecto para reducir el uso de plásticos de un solo uso, y ahora trabaja para sustituir por cartón los plásticos decorados que envuelven las latas, con el fin de eliminarlos en 2021 con una inversión de más de 6 millones de euros, informa la compañía en un comunicado.
Eliminar la anilla de plástico era un mensaje de la campaña Mediterráneamente lanzada por la cervecera el verano pasado, aunque se ha ralentizado por la pandemia.
La campaña se completa ahora, al culminar el proyecto LatCub: un nuevo formato de agrupación de latas, con un embalaje biodegradable, fabricado fibras naturales procedentes de árboles gestionados de forma sostenible y responsable. Este proyecto ha obtenido el Premio Europeo a la Excelencia en Innovación, de la Asociación Europea de Fabricantes de Cartón, Pro Carton.
