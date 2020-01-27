Estás leyendo: El expresidente de El Corte Inglés, Nuño de la Rosa, abandona la compañía

El expresidente de El Corte Inglés, Nuño de la Rosa, abandona la compañía

Acuerdo pactado en un clima de "amistad y máxima cordialidad"

El presidente de El Corte Inglés, Nuño de la Rosa, sucesor en el cargo de Dimas Gimeno, posa antes de la junta general de accionistas que la compañía ha celebrado en Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El Corte Inglés ha alcanzado un acuerdo con Jesús Nuño de la Rosa, consejero ejecutivo de la firma, por el que este último, de "forma voluntaria", abandonará todos sus cargos y funciones en la compañía, según ha informado el grupo en un comunicado.

En concreto, el gigante de la distribución española ha señalado que este acuerdo se ha pactado en un "clima de amistad y máxima cordialidad" y que ha sido aprobado por el consejo de administración del grupo, tras el informe favorable de la comisión de Nombramientos y Retribuciones.

El Corte Inglés ha agradecido a Nuño de la Rosa, que llegó a ocupar el puesto de presidente del grupo, su "entrega, dedicación y lealtad" en todos los cargos que ha desempeñado en la compañía a lo largo de su extensa carrera profesional.

De la Rosa se convirtió en junio de 2018 en el quinto presidente del gigante de la distribución española tras el cese de Dimas Gimeno y en el primero que no formaba parte de la familia fundadora de El Corte Inglés.

Un año después fue reemplazado en el cargo por Marta Álvarez y nombrado consejero delegado y presidente de cuatro filiales (Viajes El Corte Inglés, Informática El Corte Inglés, Finaciera El Corte Inglés y Seguros El Corte Inglés). Sin embargo, en las últimas semanas la compañía le sustituyó por Víctor del Pozo cómo administrador solidario en las filiales inmobiliarias Esgueva e Izaro Films.

De la Rosa es licenciado en Ciencias Económicas y Empresariales por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid y ha desarrollado la mayor parte de su carrera profesional en Viajes El Corte Inglés, empresa de la que fue director general desde 1998 hasta octubre de 2017, cuando fue nombrado consejero delegado del grupo.

