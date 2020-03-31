Estás leyendo: La Fed facilita a otros bancos centrales el acceso a dólares

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La Fed facilita a otros bancos centrales el acceso a dólares

Pone en marcha un programa temporal de 'repos' destinado a todas aquellas autoridades monetarias internacionales y extranjeras que dispongan de una cuenta abierta en el Banco de la Reserva Federal de Nueva York.

El presidente de la Reservas Federal, en una comparecencia en el Congreso estadounidense, en noviembre de 2019. E.P.
El presidente de la Reservas Federal, en una comparecencia en el Congreso estadounidense, en noviembre de 2019. E.P.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

WASHINGTON

Actualizado:

agencias

La Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos amplió el martes la capacidad de decenas de bancos centrales extranjeros de acceder a dólares durante la crisis del coronavirus, al permitir que intercambien sus tenencias de deuda del Tesoro estadounidense por préstamos en dólares a un día.

Concretamente, la Fed ha puesto en marcha un programa de operaciones de recompra (repos) con otros bancos centrales con el objetivo de facilitar la liquidez y el flujo de crédito hacia hogares y empresas, según ha explicado este martes en un comunicado. El programa temporal de repos está destinado a todas aquellas autoridades monetarias internacionales y extranjeras que dispongan de una cuenta abierta en el Banco de la Reserva Federal de Nueva York.

El nuevo programa "debería ayudar a mantener el buen funcionamiento del mercado de deuda del Tesoro estadounidense, proporcionando una fuente temporal alternativa de dólares estadounidenses que no sea la venta de valores en el mercado abierto", declaró la Fed.

En la práctica, bancos centrales de países con monedas menos negociadas o tipos de cambio más volátiles tienen así una forma de acceder a liquidez del banco central estadounidense.

El dólar se utiliza en la mayoría de las transacciones comerciales y de cambio de divisas a nivel mundial. Los responsables de Finanzas de los principales países se han comprometido a ser flexibles para responder a la pandemia.

Se espera que el programa se ejecute antes del 6 de abril y dure al menos seis meses. El dólar se debilitó ligeramente tras el anuncio.

La Fed tiene líneas de swap permanentes con el Banco Central Europeo, el Banco de Japón y otros emisores de las principales monedas, y en respuesta a la crisis abrió intercambios con otros nueve países, incluidos Australia y México.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú