Mercado inmobiliario La firma de hipotecas cayó en julio un 23%

En el primer mes completo en el que no hubo medidas de confinamiento, la firma de nuevas hipotecas encadenó su quinta caída consecutiva.

Anuncio de hipotecas en una sucursal de Bankinter.
Anuncio de hipotecas en una sucursal bancaria. (ARCHIVO)

La firma de nuevas hipotecas para la adquisición de una vivienda encadenó en julio su quinta caída interanual consecutiva, el 23%, en el primer mes completo en el que no hubo medidas de confinamiento, con 26.014 contratos inscritos.

El importe medio de una hipoteca para adquirir una vivienda aumentó, por el contrario, casi un 9%, hasta los 132.346 euros, en tanto que el capital prestado por las entidades se situó en 3.442,8 millones de euros después de bajar un 16,1% interanual, según los datos publicados hoy por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística.

