MadridActualizado:
El número de hipotecas constituidas sobre viviendas se disparó un 35,1% en marzo respecto al mismo mes de 2020, hasta sumar 36.886 préstamos, según los datos difundidos este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Con el avance de marzo, la firma de hipotecas sobre viviendas pone fin a cinco meses consecutivos de descensos interanuales.
En todo caso, hay que tener en cuenta que la comparación se realiza sobre marzo de 2020, mes en el que se decretó el estado de alarma y en el que se ralentizó la actividad como consecuencia de la pandemia.
Según Estadística, el importe medio de las hipotecas constituidas sobre viviendas aumentó un 7,2% en marzo, hasta los 137.729 euros, su mayor cifra desde la llegada del Covid, mientras que el capital prestado creció un 44,9%, hasta los 5.080 millones de euros.
En tasa intermensual (marzo sobre febrero), las hipotecas sobre viviendas se dispararon un 16,6%, mientras que el capital prestado subió un 22,2%. En ambos casos se trata del mayor repunte mensual en al menos cinco años.
En marzo, el tipo de interés medio para el total de préstamos hipotecarios se situó en el 2,49%, con un plazo medio de 24 años. En el caso de las viviendas, el interés medio también fue del 2,49%, frente al 2,53% de un año antes, con un plazo medio de 25 años.
El 56,2% de las hipotecas sobre viviendas se constituyeron en marzo a tipo fijo, mientras que el 43,8% se firmaron a tipo variable. El tipo de interés medio al inicio es del 2,22% para las hipotecas sobre viviendas a tipo variable y del 2,75% en el caso de las de tipo fijo.
