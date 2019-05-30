Público
El fondo Brookfield ultima la compra del 50% del grupo solar español X-Elio

El gestor de activos canadiense está cerca de cerrar un acuerdo con KKR y la familia Ribera (Gestamp) que valora la compañía en alrededor de 1.050 millones, deuda incluida.

Planta Fotovoltaica de X-Elio.

El gestor de activos canadiense Brookfield está cerca de cerrar un acuerdo con el fondo de infraestructuras estadounidense KKR y la familia española Ribera para comprar un 50 por ciento del grupo solar X-Elio, según tres fuentes con conocimiento del asunto.

La transacción valora toda la empresa, que construye y opera plantas fotovoltaicas en Estados Unidos, Europa, África y Asia, en alrededor de 1.050 millones de euros, deuda incluida, dijeron dos de las fuentes.

Brookfield prevé comprar una participación del 20% en la empresa a la familia Ribera, una dinastía industrial del norte de España que fundó el grupo de componentes Gestamp .

También prevé comprar otro 30% de la empresa a KKR, que compró el 80% de X-Elio a la familia en 2015. KKR continuará con el 50% restante de X-Elio.

Brookfield, KKR y X-Elio declinaron hacer comentarios. Un portavoz de la familia Ribera no respondió a la petición de hacer comentarios.

La caída de los costes de instalación y el amplio apoyo político han avivado el interés de los inversores en la energía solar, incluso aunque los gobiernos comienzan a recortar subvenciones a la construcción de plantas.

La mayor parte de las 78 plantas solares de X-Elio y la mitad de su plantilla está ubicada fuera de España.

La Agencia Internacional de Energía ha pedido una mayor inversión global en energía baja en carbono, que se mantuvo estable el año pasado en alrededor de 620.000 millones de dólares.

En España, el Gobierno en funciones del presidente Pedro Sánchez tiene planes ambiciosos para impulsar la generación de energía renovable, que incluye aumentar cinco veces la generación de energía solar fotovoltaica para 2030. 

