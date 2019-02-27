Público
El fondo Cerberus, abierto a una fusión de Deutsche Bank y Commerzbank

El Gobierno alemán viene defendiendo la necesidad de contar con "campeones nacionales y campeones europeos" en el sector financiero.

Banners de Deutsche Bank y de Commerzank, en el patio de negociación de la bolsa de Fráncfort. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

El grupo inversor estadounidense Cerberus, un importante accionista de Deutsche Bank y Commerzbank, está abierto a una fusión entre las dos mayores entidades de crédito de Alemania, según dijo el miércoles una fuente consultada, alentando las especulaciones sobre una operación de concentración.

Entre las razones que respaldan este cambio de opinión de Cerberus, el rotativo germano esgrime la pobre evolución del precio de la cotización de las acciones de ambos bancos, así como la perspectiva de que la fusión de los dos mayores bancos alemanes permitiría abordar en mejores condiciones los rápidos cambios tecnológicos en el sector bancario.

Asimismo, el periódico apunta que la opción de una fusión transeuropea sería la alternativa más interesante desde el punto de vista de los accionistas al hacer hincapié en las oportunidades de crecimiento más que en el ahorro de costes, aunque señala que numerosos inversores consideran que tal movimiento no es factible políticamente en la actualidad, ya que Deutsche Bank siempre desempeñaría el papel de socio menor en una fusión con alguno de sus grandes competidores europeos como BNP o UBS.

La especulación sobre una posible fusión ha aumentado bajo el mandato del ministro de Finanzas Olaf Scholz, quien se ha mostrado en sus declaraciones a favor de tener bancos fuertes. Ambos bancos han tardado en volver a una rentabilidad sostenible tras la crisis financiera mundial. A finales de enero el ministro alemán de Asuntos Económicos y Energía, Peter Altmaier, resumía en la voluntad del Ejecutivo de contar con "campeones nacionales y campeones europeos".

"Cerberus no se interpondría en el camino de una fusión", dijo la fuente, cercana al grupo estadounidense.

Cerberus posee el 3% de las acciones del Deutsche Bank y el 5% de las acciones del Commerzbank, y anteriormente se oponía a una fusión.

