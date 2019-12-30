El fondo KKR adquiere una participación mayoritaria en Dentix 

La firma de inversión global KKR ha alcanzado un acuerdo con el fundador de Dentix, Ángel Lorenzo Muriel, para adquirir una participación mayoritaria en la empresa, según informaron fuentes de la compañía.
La transacción, que se realizó a través de fondos gestionados por KKR y cuyo objetivo es apoyar el crecimiento de Dentix, está sujeta a las condiciones de cierre habituales.
Dentix cuenta con clínicas dentales 100% en propiedad y su objetivo es hacer accesible la odontología de vanguardia a todo el mundo.
La compañía cuenta con más de 600.000 pacientes al año a nivel global, que han puntuado a la firma con un grado de satisfacción de 8,72 puntos sobre 10. Como resultado, la mitad de los nuevos pacientes que llegan a Dentix lo hace por recomendación de otros pacientes.
KKR ha apoyado a Dentix desde 2016, cuando la firma concedió un préstamo a largo plazo. KKR ha asegurado que continuará dando soporte al crecimiento de la compañía en España, Europa y Latinoamérica.
La firma ha invertido más de 5.000 millones de dólares (4.460 millones de euros) en España en más de 20 transacciones en private equity, sector inmobiliario, infraestructura y crédito. El portfolio de compañías de KKR emplea aproximadamente a 9.000 personas en España.
