El fondo soberano de Noruega se erige como el tercer máximo accionista de Repsol

Su brazo inversor, Norgues Bank, aflora una participación del 3,062% del capital de la compañía española, meses después de anunciar que iba a dejar de invertir en empresas petroleras.

El logo de Norges Bank, el gestor del fondo soberano de Noruega, el mayor de Europa y uno de los mayores del mundo.

El brazo inversor del fondo soberano noruego Norges Bank ha aflorado una participación del 3,062% del capital de Repsol, según los registros de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Con la participación revelada este miércoles, Norges Bank se convierte en el tercer máximo inversor en Repsol, sólo superado por Sacyr, que posee el 8,2% de la compañía energética, y Blackrock, con el 4,998%.

Este movimiento es especialmente significativo ya que se produce después de que el fondo soberano noruego anunciara en marzo de 2019 que iba a dejar de invertir en empresas petroleras. De hecho, a junio de 2019 tenía ya una participación del 1,5% en Repsol que por lo revelado ha seguido aumentando.

Además, llega después de que Repsol adelantara en diciembre las bases del que será su nuevo Plan Estratégico 2021-2025, con el que pretende iniciar una senda de descarbonización que le permita convertirse en una compañía neutra en emisiones de CO2 en el año 2050.

Según lo comunicado al mercado, Repsol va a establecer una senda de reducción de emisiones que fija un recorte del 10% para 2025, del 20% para 2030 y del 40% para 2040.

Por otro lado, la compañía presidida por Antonio Brufau asumió un nuevo escenario de precios de crudo y gas consistente con los objetivos climáticos del Acuerdo de París, cuya aplicación conlleva una corrección del valor contable de algunos activos, con un impacto de unos 4.800 millones de euros después de impuestos, lo que minorará el resultado específico de 2019, pero no afectará ni a la generación de caja ni a la retribución a los accionistas.

