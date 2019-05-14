El fundador de la empresa de La Tagliatella vende su 10% y deja la compañía

Gosha Holdings ha vendido su participación del 10,69% de capital social en el grupo polaco AmRest, dueño de La Tagliatella, al Grupo Finaccess, el holding financiero que lidera el mexicano Carlos Fernández González y que es el principal accionista de la firma, por más de 309,69 millones de euros, según ha informado a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
En concreto, Gosha Holdings (la sociedad del fundador y consejero delegado de Amrest Holdings, Henry McGovern, Steven Kent Winegard y otros socios como Don Kendall) ha vendido sus 23.426.313 acciones en AmRest, que gestiona las franquicias de KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks y Burger King, a Fcapital Dutch, filial del Grupo Finaccess, a un precio de 13,22 euros por acción.
Finaccess paga 13,22 euros por acción con una sobreprecio que ronda el 37% al precio actual de cotización y ha elevado su participación del 56,4% al 67% del capital de Amrest. De hecho, Fernández valora el 100% de la empresa en cerca de 2.900 millones de euros, por encima de la capitalización de empresas del Ibex como Mediaset, Meliá o Acerinox; y cinco veces más que grupos comparables como Telepizza, cadena competidora de La Tagliatella de Amrest.
En 2010, Kendall y McGovern dieron entrada en el capital de American Retail Systems (actual Amrest) al fondo de capital riesgo Warburg con un tercio de las acciones, que tan solo cinco años revendió a Finaccess. El grupo mexicano terminó por hacerse con algo más de la mitad del capital y a finales de 2018 dio el gran salto financiero mudando la sede de la compañía desde Varsovia (Polonia) a Madrid (España), donde residen Fernández y su mujer Lucrecia Aramburuzabala, dueña de Tresalia.
Tras este acuerdo, los consejeros Henry McGovern y Steven Kent Winegar han anunciado que renuncian a sus cargos, una medida que se hará efectiva después de la ejecución de la operación.
Además, McGovern, uno de los fundadores de AmRest, abandonará igualmente sus funciones como CEO de la compañía, puesto en el que será sustituído por Mark Chandler, quien ha sido el director financiero de la compañía durante los últimos 11 años.
El Consejo de Administración del grupo polaco ha trasladado su agradecimiento a McGovern por todos sus servicios y contribuciones y como "responsable de estos 25 años de extraordinario éxito para AmRest".
Además, ha reconocido el trabajo de Steven Kent Winegar y ha destacado que su "profundo conocimiento del negocio y sus valiosas y acertadas aportaciones en el seno del Consejo han contribuido al rápido y sostenible crecimiento de AmRest durante los últimos años".
Como parte de varios planes de retribución como ejecutivo de Amrest, el fundador de la empresa atesora un 1,6% del capital en opciones sobre acciones, en su mayoría pendientes de ejecutar.
