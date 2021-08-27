El gasto en pensiones crece un 3,16% en agosto, hasta 10.217 millones

MadridActualizado:
La nómina mensual de pensiones contributivas de la Seguridad Social ascendió a 10.217,15 millones de euros a 1 de agosto, lo que supone un incremento del 3,16 % respecto a la misma fecha del año pasado.
De acuerdo con los datos publicados este viernes por el Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, más de dos tercios de la nómina (7.356,29 millones) se destinaron al abono de las pensiones de jubilación, cuantía que ha crecido un 3,72 % anual.
A pensiones de viudedad se dedicaron 1.745,59 millones (2,06% más que en agosto de 2020); a prestaciones por incapacidad permanente, 945,56 millones (1% más); a prestaciones de orfandad, 143,17 millones (2,41% más); y a prestaciones en favor de familiares, 26,53 millones (4,38% más).
De las 9.862.327 pensiones contributivas abonadas a 1 de agosto, 6.170.027 son de jubilación, 2.354.616 de viudedad, 950.996 de incapacidad permanente, 342.746 de orfandad y 43.942 en favor de familiares.
La pensión media del sistema (que engloba todos los tipos de pensión) fue de 1.035,98 euros mensuales, un 2,27% más que hace un año.
La pensión media de jubilación se situó en 1.192,26 euros, un 2,40% más que un año antes.
En las altas de pensiones de jubilación de julio, última fecha disponible, la pensión media ascendió a 1.377,59 euros.
La pensión media de viudedad fue de 741,35 euros, un 1,97 % más que un año antes.
Por regímenes, la pensión media de jubilación procedente del régimen general fue de 1.337,71 euros, mientras que la más baja la registró el régimen de autónomos, 794,19 euros.
Brecha de género
Con fecha 1 de julio, 44.501 pensiones perciben el complemento por brecha de género, cuyo objetivo es corregir paulatinamente la diferencia que entre la pensión media que recibe un hombre (1.257,15 euros) y la que recibe una mujer (833,40 euros).
El importe medio mensual de este complemento en la pensión es de 61,18 euros.
El complemento, vigente desde febrero, consiste en una cuantía fija de 27 euros al mes por hijo, que se aplica desde el primer hijo y hasta un máximo de cuatro.
