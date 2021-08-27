Estás leyendo: El Gobierno convoca a Ence y la Xunta a una reunión para abordar el futuro de la factoría

El Gobierno convoca a Ence y la Xunta a una reunión para abordar el futuro de la factoría

La reunión tendrá lugar el próximo 10 de septiembre y será clave para el futuro de la compañía gallega. 

Fotografía de la fábrica pastera Ence, Pontevedra. Alba Tomé

El Gobierno central ha convocado a la compañía Ence y a la Xunta de Galicia a mantener una reunión el próximo 10 de septiembre. En ella abordarán el futuro de la factoría en Pontevedra, después de la sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional que a mediados de julio anuló la prórroga concedida en 2016 a la pastera para que mantuviese su fábrica en su emplazamiento actual. 

La convocatoria ha sido difundida este viernes por la Delegación del Gobierno en Galicia, cuyo titular, José Miñones, ha resaltado que este encuentro responde al "compromiso" adquirido con el personal de Ence en Pontevedra. 

Miñones ha emplazado a la compañía y a la Xunta a presentar en dicho encuentro "los informes que comprometieron y que todavía no dieron a conocer". 

Además, según recoge un comunicado, incide en que es "fundamental" que las partes "avancen en sus compromisos para garantizar el empleo y la actividad industrial, que son prioritarias para el Gobierno en toda Galicia". 

Por último, Miñones remarca el "respeto" del Ejecutivo central a las decisiones de la justicia que, como recuerda, rechaza la ampliación del plazo de concesión para que la pastera se mantenga en Lourizán concedida en el año 2016. 

