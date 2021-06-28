Estás leyendo: El Gobierno y los agentes sociales acuerdan el primer paquete de reforma de las pensiones

El Gobierno y los agentes sociales acuerdan el primer paquete de reforma de las pensiones

El acuerdo, tras meses de negociaciones, conlleva que las pensiones vuelvan a revalorizarse con la inflación por ley. También incluye diversas medidas para acercar la edad real de jubilación a la legal. Deroga algunas partes de la reforma unilateral que aprobó el Partido Popular en 2013 sin consenso social. Las cuestiones más espinosas se han aparcado.

El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ofrece una rueda de prensa para presentar un avance de afiliación de junio el 18 de junio de 2021.
El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ofrece una rueda de prensa para presentar un avance de afiliación de junio el 18 de junio de 2021. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

El Ministerio de Inclusión y Seguridad Social ha cerrado este lunes con patronal y sindicatos un principio de acuerdo para el primer paquete de reforma de las pensiones, según aseguran a Público fuentes de UGT y CCOO.

El acuerdo, tras meses de negociaciones, conlleva que las pensiones vuelvan a revalorizarse con la inflación por ley, así como derogar expresamente el factor de sostenibilidad de la reforma del PP de 2013. También incluye diversas medidas para acercar la edad real de jubilación a la legal. Y, sobre todo, deroga el facto de sostenibilidad.

Pero, además, el acuerdo supone de facto derogar gran parte de la reforma de las pensiones que hizo el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy unilateralmente y sin acuerdo social en 2013. El objetivo del Gobierno es sacar adelante esta nueva reforma de las pensiones este mismo año. 

No obstante, el acuerdo de pensiones no es completo y es sólo un avance, porque se han aparcado las cuestiones más polémicas. Así, queda pendiente para otra reforma fijar el nuevo sistema de cotización por ingresos reales para los autónomos, el destope de las cotizaciones máximas y, sobre todo, la revisión de las reglas de años de cómputo para fijar la pensión de quien se jubila.

Pero, especialmente, los sindicatos quieren conocer el mecanismo que ha de sustituir el polémico factor de sostenibilidad. Pese a ello, todas las partes mostraron su satisfacción por el acuerdo alcanzado.

