madrid
Los hogares con todos sus miembros en paro subieron en 23.900 en el tercer trimestre, casi un 2,1% más respecto al trimestre anterior. De esta forma, el número de hogares con todos sus miembros en situación de desempleo se situó en 1.172.700, según datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA) difundida este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) y que recoge los efectos de la crisis sanitaria y de la llegada de lo que se denominó 'nueva normalidad' al mercado laboral.
En el último año, los hogares con todos sus miembros en paro se han incrementado en 162.800, con un avance en términos relativos del 16,1% respecto al tercer trimestre del año pasado.
Por su parte, los hogares con todos sus integrantes ocupados bajaron en 54.300 en relación al trimestre anterior (-0,5%), hasta un total de 10.330.800 hogares. En términos interanuales, hay ahora 376.600 hogares menos con todos sus miembros ocupados que un año antes (-3,5%).
Con el fin del confinamiento, los hogares con al menos un activo subieron en 209.100 respecto al trimestre anterior (+1,6%), hasta los 13,45 millones, aunque en el último año se han reducido en 11.300, un 0,08%.
Por último, los hogares en los que no hay ningún activo bajaron en 194.000 en el tercer trimestre, hasta 5,34 millones, un 3,5% menos que en el trimestre anterior. En el último año, estos hogares han aumentado en 78.200 (+1,5%).
